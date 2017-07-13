‘Deadpool’ and ‘Logan’ Comic-Con editions pair Blu-ray with vinyl

Last year, 20th Century Fox skipped Comic-Con after teasers for Deadpool and X-Men: Apocalypse exclusive to the event were leaked the year before. But it's back this year and some of its anticipated reveals include sequels to two of their special edition film packages. Trailers for both Kingsman: The Golden Circle and Deadpool 2 are both expected to be unveiled at the event.

For those not attending Comic-Con, Twitter will be exclusively livestreaming opening preview night and you can catch coverage of the rest of Comic-Con on Twitter as well as through IGN. Limited quantities of the five films will be available for purchase at the Fox Fanfare Booth.