Fender's Bluetooth speakers look just as you'd imagine

The pricier, and larger, Monterey model packs two 5.12-inch woofers and two 1-inch tweeters. The speaker's 120 watts of audio come at the expense of portability, as it requires an AC connection. Like its smaller sibling, the Monterey includes an amp-style power switch and a blue LED jewel light. At $349.99, it faces stiff competition from the stylish Bose SoundLink Revolve Plus, which boasts 360-degree sound at a cheaper $300.

The Newport, on the other hand, runs on batteries, with enough juice to last 12 hours. It's hard to picture the rigid speaker at pool parties and on the beach, but it's compact enough to be carried around. In terms of sound, its two full-range drivers and tweeter churn out 30 watts of audio. Additionally, its built-in microphone means you can also use it to take calls. Again, at $199.99, there are plenty of cheaper alternatives out there. And you'll probably want to scope out its closest match in terms of design; the costlier Marshall Stockholm. But that's something Fender is probably aware of, seeing as it's entering an already crowded marketplace. Both speakers are now available online at Fender's website and in-store.