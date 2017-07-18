The Morning After: Tuesday, July 18th 2017

Put it in rice.DC security robot says everything is fine, throws itself into pool

You know we love the robots-falling-down genre, and today a security robot joined the pantheon.

114 items for the classroom, dorm and a few places in between.Introducing Engadget's 2017 back-to-school guide!

We're now about midway through summer -- ergo, it's time to rain on your beach party and talk about the next school year. In our buyer's guide, you'll find advice for gear, gaming and entertainment to keep you going through all-night study sessions and hangovers alike.

Nokia is back.Here's a sneak peek at the Nokia 8

HMD Global is reviving the Nokia name with Android-powered smartphones, but its next device will be its first attempt at a higher-end option. Evan Blass shared this image of the Nokia 8 and its Zeiss dual-lens rear camera, while rumors indicate it will be on sale at the end of this month.

Also: 'Shark Week' and 'Insecure' premiere Sunday night.What's on TV: 'Rogue One' on Netflix and 'Splatoon 2'

A 2012 agreement between Disney and Netflix is finally bringing a Star Wars movie to the service. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is now streaming in the US, while gamers can expect the Destiny 2 beta, Superhot for PSVR, What Remains of Edith Finch on Xbox One and Splatoon 2 for the Switch.

Meet the AtariboxAtari's new console will come in two suitably retro editions

The first new gaming system from Atari in over twenty years will be available in two colors, include an array of ports (HDMI, USB and SD card) and... well, we don't know much else. The Ataribox appears to be more capable than Nintendo's nostalgia-bait systems, but an email to interested buyers stopped at revealing some design details.

Opens October 6th.New 'Blade Runner 2049' trailer teases more of Deckard's story

Today we get a lot more info about the upcoming Blade Runner sequel with a new trailer. In this one, we're given more views of the futuristic California setting and a few more plot details. And maybe even another hint to Rick Deckard's true identity.

This selfie is too important for me to allow you to jeopardize it.This is 'Int-Ball,' the adorable ISS camera drone

To help astronauts have more time for their experiments, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) sent Int-Ball to the ISS. The spherical camera floats around along with the crew and can be controlled by operators back on Earth. And you thought your drone shots were long-range.

But wait, there's more...

The Morning After is a new daily newsletter from Engadget designed to help you fight off FOMO. Who knows what you'll miss if you don't subscribe.