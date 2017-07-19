NASA is putting hundreds of historical videos on YouTube

SpaceX chief Elon Musk has previously commented on how difficult it was to find historical footage on NASA's website. Before the uploading project, curious flight-fans would have to laboriously search through the Dryden Aircraft Movie Collection via the Dryden Flight Research Center website. Standard search queries in Google would reveal nothing. Now, with the video library prominently on the (renamed) Armstrong Flight Research Center's website and YouTube channel, everyone has easy access to these fascinating historical highlights.