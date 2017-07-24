The Morning After: Monday, July 24th 2017

Oops?Wells Fargo accidentally leaks 50,000 clients' records

Thousands of sensitive Wells-Fargo leaked, but not in the way you think. The bank wasn't hacked, and its computers didn't go on the fritz: It just inadvertently sent 1.4GB of files to a former financial adviser who'd subpoenaed the company as part of a lawsuit against one of its current employees. While 1.4GB of data doesn't seem like much, the collection includes at least 50,000 customers' names, social-security numbers and sensitive financial info.

Pokémon Go Fiasco

Niantic's big celebration for the first year of its groundbreaking augmented-reality game didn't work out as planned, with technical glitches and cell-network overloads ruining the event in Chicago. As a result, the company is refunding attendees and granting them all a legendary Pokémon for their trouble. For players around the world, there are other bonuses available, and new legendary monsters have begun spawning in raids.

The Rock and Apple release a Siri 'movie'

Over the weekend, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson surprise-announced a new project with an unusual co-star: Apple's Siri assistant. Now available on YouTube, it's easier to interpret as an advertisement/educational video for Siri's capabilities as a hands-free assistant. One of the toughest things about the rollout of voice-controlled AI helpers has been that few people know what they're capable of or how to activate each feature but Dominate the Day explains a lot in just under four minutes.

Previews everywhere.'Stranger Things,' 'Star Trek,' 'Westworld' and 'Ready Player One' trailers debut at Comic-Con

Comic-Con is over, but in case you missed any of the previews, there were four we think you'll be interested in: Stranger Things season two, Westworld season two, Star Trek: Discovery and Ready Player One.

Look who's stealing from Snapchat nowTelegram adds disappearing messages

Telegram's messaging app is better known for its security than catering to Snapchat fans, but it's blurring those lines. The company has updated its mobile apps with support for disappearing photos and videos in any private chat.

