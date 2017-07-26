Watch Elon Musk's Boring elevator hide a car underground

Testing The Boring Company car elevator A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on Jul 25, 2017 at 11:26pm PDT

Less than a month ago, The Boring Company began digging its first tunnel linking the SpaceX lot in Hawthorne, LA, to its car park. Musk's broader plan is to build a subterranean network of routes city-wide that will carry cars, bikes, and pedestrians on electric sleds at 125 miles per hour. The resulting reduction in traffic congestion will cut half-hour above-ground drives into five-minute sprints below, according to a concept video. Lacking the necessary permits to dig elsewhere, however, the project remains restricted to the SpaceX offices for now.

In tweets, Musk recently claimed his Hyperloop connecting New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington DC received verbal approval from government officials. However, it later emerged the Tesla founder hadn't been in touch with the cities themselves, ruling out possibility of the plan going ahead any time soon. The Boring Company's tunnels are facing the same scenario. While SpaceX employees will get to try them out first, the rest of us will just have to carry on waiting for Godot.