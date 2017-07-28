Honor returns to Moto G territory with the £150 6A

It sports a metal unibody design and runs Android 7.0 Nougat tucked away behind Huawei's EMUI 5.1. Again, nothing particularly special for a device at this price point. In fact, what's most notable about the Honor 6A's spec sheet is what's missing -- namely a fingerprint sensor and NFC chip for Android Pay support. These little value-adding features are par for the course this year, making the Honor 6A look a little ill-equipped next to equally affordable phones like the Moto G5, Vodafone Smart V8 and Wileyfox Swift 2.

According to Honor, the new 6A will be available to pre-order online from July 31st for £150, so don't ask us why you appear to be able to reserve handsets right now for the strange price of £144.90. Given the phone's competitive... issues, shall we say, the Honor 6A feels like it might make more sense paired with a contract. Carrier partner Three will begin offering the device on August 4th on contracts starting at £11 per month with no upfront payment, making it one of the cheapest deals on the network.