The Morning After: Tuesday, August 8th 2017

Put your credit card down.The new Google Glass is on sale

Google Glass is back, and you can buy one of the new headsets for a bit over $1,800 from Streye. Of course, the device's new focus means that unless you have a job where its hands-free augmented reality capabilities can really be helpful, you're probably better off avoiding this version for now.

Threats.HBO hackers return with exec emails and a ransom demand

Hackers trying to extort HBO leaked some emails they've obtained, sending them to media outlets along with a ransom demand. In a letter to CEO Richard Plepler, the hackers demanded an unspecified amount of money to prevent further leaks. For its part, HBO continues to maintain that it hasn't had its entire email system breached.

When internal company discussions go viralGoogle employee behind 'echo chamber' diversity memo fired

Over the weekend, a Google employee's internally-shared 10-page document attacking a supposed echo chamber around diversity and inclusion went viral. Now, the employee has emailed media outlets saying he was fired for "perpetuating gender stereotypes." CEO Sundar Pichai sent a letter to employees saying that "To suggest a group of our colleagues have traits that make them less biologically suited to that work is offensive and not OK. It is contrary to our basic values and our Code of Conduct," and scheduled a company town hall meeting on Thursday.

More superhero flicks?Netflix acquires Mark Millar's comics publishing house

Mark Millar has penned many now-classic comics, which is probably why Netflix made his Millarworld its first acquisition. The purchase doesn't include his work with Marvel, or already-produced franchises like Kingsman and Kick-Ass, but will fuel more Netflix Originals in the future.

You can drop this one.Samsung's rugged Galaxy S8 Active launches this week on AT&T

If your lifestyle is a little more action oriented (or if you're just clumsy), then this is the Galaxy S8 for you. The Active version is shatter-, water- and dust-resistant, plus it has a larger battery than the standard version.

Even the tread is custom printed.Michelin's 3D-printed tire is as stunning as it is futuristic

The Vision is both a wheel and airless tire all-in-one.

But wait, there's more...

The Morning After is a new daily newsletter from Engadget designed to help you fight off FOMO. Who knows what you'll miss if you don't subscribe.