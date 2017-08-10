Sky Q’s Dolby Atmos support arrives for new Premier League season

Of course, the news will only be welcome to Sky Sports subscribers with Dolby Atmos-compatible speakers. Via the new Premier League channel, viewers will enjoy high-quality Ultra HD broadcasts of 124 live matches that now come with immersive 3D audio. It's a significant announcement, but Sky does come late to the party. BT Sport was first to introduce both Ultra HD and Dolby Atmos broadcasts, although its share of Premier League matches is significantly lower than its rival (currently standing at 42).

If fans happen to miss the start of a game, Sky has also announced that its Watch From Start option will be available on the red button, offering the chance to watch from kick-off and skip to the key moments highlighted in the progress bar. Great news for football nuts, but not for those who might share a house with them.