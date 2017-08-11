'Hamilton' app helps you get tickets, take embarrassing selfies

Hamilton: An American Musical is the most popular Broadway production in recent memory, and now it's coming to your phone -- beyond the soundtrack (and mixtape) you've had on repeat the last two years. Hamilton: The Official App has just about everything a fan could ask for including $10 ticket lotteries, a merch store, stickers and updates from Lin-Manuel Miranda himself. And yes, you can even put yourself on the $10 bill or don your favorite Schulyer sister's dress. It's all very zeitgeisty and best of all, available on Android and iOS.