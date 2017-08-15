Intel's second 10-nanometer chip architecture is Ice Lake

The timing is unclear. Cannon Lake is slated to arrive sometime in 2018, though, so Ice Lake is more likely to show in either late 2018 or 2019.

It's not surprising that Intel would start dribbling out information. Intel has had to repeatedly push back its processor launches as the scientific realities of ever-smaller processes make upgrades difficult, but Cannon Lake finally appears to be on the horizon. Now, PC makers and investors are likely wondering what comes next. While it was virtually certain that the post-Cannon Lake design would stick to 10nm, this helps frame the discussion going forward.