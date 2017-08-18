Google countdown teases Android O reveal during solar eclipse

Google is capitalizing on the solar eclipse hype to tease out the latest version of Android. On Monday at 2:40 PM Eastern, the internet juggernaut says we'll "meet the next release of Android and all of its super (sweet) new powers." Given that the final beta shipped last month, this could mean a few possibilities: either the name will be revealed (my money is on Oreo), or we'll learn update's release day. After months of previews and non-final builds, at least we won't have much longer to wait for when we'll actually be able to download and install the new OS.