Google might launch a reborn Chromebook Pixel and smaller Home

This wouldn't be the only hardware bonus in store. Reportedly, there would also be a smaller version of the Home smart speaker. Although there isn't much to say about that, either, it stands to reason that this would be a competitor to Amazon's Echo Dot, which ditched all but the most basic of built-in audio in the name of price.

Android Police's sources tend to be accurate, but we'd take this scoop with a grain of salt as there's a lot that could change. However, it would make sense for Google to launch both products. Now that Microsoft's Surface Laptop and Windows 10 S are gunning after Chrome OS, Google might want a riposte that gives Surface buyers a reason to think twice. Likewise, Google may want to expand its smart speaker roster before Amazon conquers the space with its rapidly growing lineup. One thing's for sure: if any of this is true, Google is going to be very, very busy toward the end of the year.