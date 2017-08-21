Watch Google’s Android O event right here at 2:40PM ET

During today's solar eclipse, Google will be unveiling its latest OS, Android O. The release event and livestream will begin at 2:40 PM Eastern. "Watch the solar eclipse unveil the Android O superhero. Trust us, it'll be extra sweet," said Google.
Android O is expected to come with decreased load times, longer battery life and a slew of AI features. And it looks like the O does indeed stand for Oreo. We'll be reporting from the event, but you can also follow along with the livestream below. If you want to livestream the eclipse at the same time, you can find out how to do so here.