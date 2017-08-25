Celebrities are vanishing from social media to make a statement

Whatever the reason, when celebrities wipe or delete their social media accounts it causes a ripple effect across the internet that leads to plenty of gossip. Fans rush to find out why he or she did it, hoping to be the first to uncover any cryptic clues that may have been left behind. In the case of Solange, a former member of Destiny's Child and sister to Beyonce, she made it quite clear that she was shutting down her Twitter page because she was outraged following a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, earlier this month. Solange deleted her Twitter account on August 15th, three days after the event, saying, "deleting my twitter soon, but before I dip when are we gonna pull up ? & what we got to do to get my new hero Takiyah Thompson free?"

Takiyah Thompson, a 22-year-old student activist, became an internet sensation after a video of her climbing up and subsequently toppling a Confederate statue went viral. Thompson was arrested for her actions, leading people like Solange to speak out on the matter. The issue many people had with Thompson's arrest is that while she was behind bars, the Neo-Nazis who were caught on video gruesomely beating a young black man during the rally were still roaming the streets free. Solange is still not back on Twitter, though she's still sharing pictures on Instagram, where she has 3 million followers. One could argue this is likely because there's less political content to see there.

Kanye West, meanwhile, vanished from Twitter and Instagram last May. Unlike Solange, however, West gave no warning before closing his accounts. At the time, it was rumored that the radio silence was a marketing plot around a kid's clothing line he and his wife were about to launch, but that wasn't the case since he's still not back on either site. Instead, his decision could be tied to personal issues the rapper-turned-designer has been dealing with since last year, when he was hospitalized for what doctors referred to as "temporary psychosis." And let's be honest, tweeting and posting pictures on Instagram are probably the last things you want to be doing during a health recovery.

Of course, Kanye's had some of the most iconic rants in Twitter history, including the time he said he hated "big ass striped scarves" and "khaki cargo shorts."Or what about when he tweeted that he wouldn't attend the Grammy Awards unless The Recording Academy promised him Album of the Year. That said, Kanye hasn't always been a fan of Twitter or Instagram. In 2009, he wrote on his now-defunct blog, KanyeUniverseCity, that he didn't have "a fucking Twitter" because he was too busy "being creative most of the time." As far as Instagram, he (perhaps angrily?) tweeted in 2013: "I DO NOT HAVE AN INSTAGRAM." He eventually created an account in September of 2016, only to delete it a few months later.