Twitter’s live NFL news and analysis show premieres tonight

The show, hosted by NFL Network's Marc Istook and Erin Coscarelli will feature everything from breaking news to fantasy projections to pregame analyses. And for prime time games and particularly important match-ups, #NFLBlitz will also air pregame dispatches via Periscope.

For those who enjoyed watching NFL games on Twitter last year, fret not because the platform still has something to offer when it comes to live games. Stadium's 24/7 sports livestream launched on Twitter last week and the site is also working in a weekly WNBA stream, an MLB analysis show, PGA Tour coverage as well as a pro athlete-fan interaction show called #Verified.

You can catch the first episode of #NFLBlitz at 7PM Eastern.