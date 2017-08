We heard you liked TVs, a bunch of wearables and... AI-linked washing machines. While Samsung's "new normal" nonsense fell flat, its IFA 2017 sales pitch was an interesting one. The company's understated Frame TV series is coming in a more sensible size, it believes its washing machines could half the time it takes to do your laundry, and it might have even got the fitness wearable right with two different riffs on the category. Watch on... if you're normal.