Tesla drops the price of its most expensive EVs

The prices of Tesla's top-of-the-range vehicles dropped overnight thanks to efficiency improvements in the way the brand's 100 kWh batteries are made. Better efficiency means lower production costs, and Tesla is passing its savings straight on to you. Discounts range from $3,500 to $5,000, include both the Model S and Model X, and put prices back to where they were before a small increase was added back in April. The discounts also follow a price drop for the Model X earlier this month, which came about due to its improved profit margins.