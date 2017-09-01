The Morning After: Friday, September 1st 2017

Mark your calendar.Apple will unveil the next iPhone on September 12th

As usual, after a long summer, the iPhone rumor cycle has peaked, and now it's time to find out what's going on at Apple. The company has invited us to its new spaceship campus on September 12th, where we're expecting to see not only updated versions of the iPhone 7 but also an anniversary-edition iPhone 8, with a new edge-to-edge OLED screen design. Besides the phones, we're still waiting to find out more about its HomePod speaker, a possible 4K-ready version of its Apple TV box, plus release info for macOS, watchOS and iOS updates. It could be a long day.

Better than Bose's QC35?Sony made its best headphones even better

The WH-1000XM2 improves on its predecessor with better battery life (up to 30 hours with noise cancellation and Bluetooth on) plus a Quick Charge mode that gives you up to an hour of playback after charging for ten minutes. Plus, this set will debut at a lower price than the old ones did, at $350.

'Surround sound for the eyes.'Philips' Hue lights will sync with movies, games and music

To celebrate its fifth birthday, Philips confirmed that the Hue Lights kit would soon allow owners to synchronize their lights to all kinds of content. The Hue Entertainment upgrade will make its smart lights work more like its other product, Ambilight. Now, owners can get the effect without an add-on LED strip and just manage with the company's WiFi-connected smart light bulbs.

2017.Capcom to re-release $100 'Street Fighter II' SNES cartridges

Believe it or not, you can pre-order a brand new SNES game right now. For $100, Capcom and iam8bit will sell you a working copy of Street Fighter II (that may or may not set your SNES on fire, who can say?) complete with special packaging and other goodies. The 5,500 limited-edition run has its benefits, but we should note -- GameStop has the original version on sale for $10, and this isn't even SFII Turbo.

It's Force Friday II.Meet Sphero's new 'Star Wars' toys

Sphero just announced it's expanding its connected-toy universe with two more Star Wars droids, R2-D2 and BB-9E. Both are now on sale, so check out our hands-on impressions of the cutesy robots and either keep your credit card handy or hide it somewhere very hard to reach -- your call.

We heard you like Nathan Fillion.We wish 'Destiny 2' looked as good as this live-action trailer

We're just a few days away from the launch of Destiny 2 (on consoles), so Bungie has released a new live-action trailer to make sure the fans are hyped up. It worked on us.

Rise to the challenge.Lenovo's first augmented-reality glasses are a 'Star Wars' exclusive

The Lenovo Mirage is available for pre-order and will put augmented reality on your face, with one small catch -- there's only one game so far. Of course, that one game is based on Star Wars, bringing an incredible simulation of a lightsaber duel (thanks to the included hilt and tracking beacon) and even Holochess, so maybe it's worth the $199 price?

