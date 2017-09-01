Windows 10 Fall Creators Update lands October 17th, Microsoft confirms

According to executive vice president of Windows and devices Terry Myerson, the Fall Creators Update will also support eye-tracking, which makes it easier for those who can't use their limbs to navigate the OS. This is particularly useful for those suffering from Lou Gehrig's disease, Myerson said at an IFA keynote today.

Unfortunately, the Timeline feature Microsoft showed off at Build won't be ready in time for the Fall Creators Update. Similar to Apple's Handoff, it lets you continue your work across a wide variety of devices. Notably, that doesn't just mean Windows 10 computers -- it'll also bring over some of what you're doing to iOS and Android, as well. The update will also mark the debut of the new Windows Fluent Design System, which aims to upgrade the look and feel of the OS and apps. It won't be a huge visual change, but it should be the start of a slightly slicker-looking Windows.

Cherlynn Low contributed reporting.