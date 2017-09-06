The internet has finally killed off the Yellow Pages

If you're after a plumber you look on Checkatrade, if you need a cab you fire up the Uber app, and if you're craving pizza you simply ask Alexa to order one. With all the conveniences the internet affords, it was inevitable the local listings tome that is the Yellow Pages would go the way of the dodo eventually. Yell has announced that the large paper doorstop is indeed approaching its final hour. After distributing a penultimate edition in Kingston in January next year, Yell will officially say goodbye to the Yellow Pages in January 2019, when the last ever copies will hit doorsteps in Brighton -- back where it all began in 1966.