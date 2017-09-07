Show More Results

Equifax security breach leaks personal info of 143 million US consumers

Criminals snagged info including names, social security numbers and more.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
10m ago in Security
One of the largest security breaches of 2017 has come to light today as Equifax revealed attackers used an exploit on its website to access records for 143 million people. The oldest of the three major US credit bureaus, it maintains information on over 800 million people for credit and insurance reports, which is also a juicy target for anyone trying to steal data. Equifax says the breach lasted from mid-May through July 29th when it was detected.

Beyond simply being one of the largest breaches in recent history, is the amount of data Equifax holds and has leaked. The criminals had access to information that could allow them to create or take over accounts for many of the people impacted since they have names, addresses, birth dates, social security numbers and "in some cases" drivers license numbers. An unspecified number of UK and Canadian residents were hit, plus the credit card numbers for 209,000 people and certain dispute documents for 182,000 people in the US.

So what do you do now? Equifax has set up a website offering credit monitoring and identity theft protection to all US residents free for one year, if that will help. Its TrustedID Premier setup does "3-Bureau credit monitoring of Equifax, Experian and TransUnion credit reports; copies of Equifax credit reports; the ability to lock and unlock Equifax credit reports; identity theft insurance; and Internet scanning for Social Security numbers." Since the company is only directly notifying the people whose credit card info or dispute documents were leaked, registering on the website or calling its hotline (866-447-7559) may be the only way to know for sure if you were impacted.

