The Nokia 8 flagship is available to pre-order in the UK

The phone, if you need a refresher, comes with a 5.3-inch, 2560 x 1440 display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and 4GB of RAM. Pretty standard stuff for an Android flagship this year. The design, however, is a little different. The aforementioned blue and copper variants are unusual in a marketplace awash with black and silver slabs. The bezels are noticeable, especially in comparison to Samsung and LG's latest offerings. Still, it's an attractive device running stock Android out of the box. The dual-camera system on the back is also decent, but far from best in class.

For more impressions, check out our initial hands-on post and my colleague Mat Smith's camera test from IFA in Berlin, Germany.