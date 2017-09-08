Google wants its Assistant to be your personal translator

In a video of the event, the company shows off a new translator mode. All it takes is for you to ask: "Ok, Google, be my [insert language] translator," and the Assistant will repeat your words in the requested language. Google's been touting its advanced, AI-based translation skills since last year, but now we're seeing how they could be used in real-life situations.

In the same keynote video, Google's Behshad Behzadi also exhibits improvements in the system's ability to grasp context. It does this by learning from your past queries in order to personalize future search results. As an example, Behzadi asks for "pictures of Thomas." Without any extra info, the AI pulls up photos of Thomas the Tank Engine. Behzadi then asks for soccer club Bayern Munich's team roster, which includes Thomas Müller. He then repeats his "pictures of Thomas" prompt, and sure enough Thomas Müller is the first search result Assistant provides.

Another demo shows a query we're all likely familiar with. Like so many others before him, Behzadi turns to Google for help finding a movie he can't quite remember. He asks: "What is the name of the movie where Tom Cruise acts in it, and he plays pool, and while he plays pool he dances?" Assistant gets it in one. The Color of Money, it says before reading off more info about the film.

As the keynote illustrates, Assistant can now answer questions faster, is better at voice recognition, and is better at utilizing Google Search in appropriate scenarios. Some, but not all, of these features are already available, according to 9to5Google.