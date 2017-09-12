Show More Results

Image credit: Apple
The iPhone X vs. the competition: Beautiful screens and more

The front camera on Apple's newest flagship is pretty sweet, but it isn't the only device with an edge-to-edge screen.
Kris Naudus, @krisnaudus
21m ago in Mobile
Apple

It's been a decade since the first iPhone was introduced, so today's big announcement from Apple marks the occasion with an 'X.' However, the mobile scene has changed a lot since 2007, with rival companies like Samsung, LG and HTC releasing devices that can compete with the iPhone on power, features and design. We've sized up the new iPhone X against some of the more outstanding handsets out there, including a few with edge-to-edge screens like the LG V30. See how the X's specs compare now, and check back later this month to see how it holds up in our full review.

Apple iPhone X Galaxy S8 LG V30 HTC U11
Pricing $999, $1149 (off contract) $725 (off contract) Not available $649, $729 (off contract)
Known dimensions 143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7mm (5.65 x 2.79 x 0.30 inches) 148.9 x 68.1 x 8.0mm (5.86 x 2.68 x 0.31 inches) 151.7 x 75.4 x 7.39 mm (5.97 x 2.97 x 0.29 inches) 153.9 x 75.9 x 7.9mm (6.06 x 2.89 x 0.31 inches)
Weight 174g (6.14 ounces) 155g (5.47 ounces) 158g (5.57 ounces) 169g (5.96 ounces)
Screen size 5.8 inches (147.32mm) 5.8 inches (147.32mm) 6.0 inches 5.5 inches (139.7mm)
Screen resolution 2,436 x 1,125 (458ppi) 2,960 x 1,440 (570ppi) 2,880 x 1,440 (537ppi) 2,560 x 1,440 (534ppi)
Screen type Super Retina OLED Quad HD+ AMOLED Quad HD+ FullVision P-OLED Quad HD Super LCD 5
Battery Up to 21 hours talk time, 12 hours internet 3,000mAh 3,300mAh 3,000mAh
Internal storage 64 / 256 GB 64GB 64GB 64 / 128GB
External storage None microSD microSD microSD
Rear camera Dual cameras:
Wide-angle, 12MP, f/1.8
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4		 12MP, f/1.7 16MP, f/1.6 12MP, f/1.7, 1.4μm pixel size
Front-facing camera 7MP TrueDepth, f/2.2 8MP 5MP 16MP, f/2.0
Video capture 4K at 60fps 4K 4K 4K
NFC Yes Yes Yes Yes
Bluetooth v5.0 v5.0 v5.0 v4.2
SoC Apple A11 Bionic Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
CPU Not available 2.3GHz octa-core 2.45GHz octa-core 2.45GHz octa-core
GPU Not available Adreno 540 Adreno 540 Adreno 540
RAM Not available 4GB 4GB 4/6GB
WiFi Dual band, 802.11ac Dual band, 802.11ac Dual band, 802.11ac Dual band, 802.11ac
Operating system iOS 11 Android 7.0 Android 7.1 Android 7.1
Notable features Face ID, new gyroscope and accelerometer, IP67 certified, wireless charging Iris scanning, fingerprint sensor, IP68 certified, wireless charging Fingerprint sensor, IP68 certified, wireless charging Fingerprint sensor, IP67 certified

Follow all the latest news from Apple's iPhone event here!

