The iPhone X vs. the competition: Beautiful screens and more

It's been a decade since the first iPhone was introduced, so today's big announcement from Apple marks the occasion with an 'X.' However, the mobile scene has changed a lot since 2007, with rival companies like Samsung, LG and HTC releasing devices that can compete with the iPhone on power, features and design. We've sized up the new iPhone X against some of the more outstanding handsets out there, including a few with edge-to-edge screens like the LG V30. See how the X's specs compare now, and check back later this month to see how it holds up in our full review.
|Apple iPhone X
|Galaxy S8
|LG V30
|HTC U11
|Pricing
|$999, $1149 (off contract)
|$725 (off contract)
|Not available
|$649, $729 (off contract)
|Known dimensions
|143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7mm (5.65 x 2.79 x 0.30 inches)
|148.9 x 68.1 x 8.0mm (5.86 x 2.68 x 0.31 inches)
|151.7 x 75.4 x 7.39 mm (5.97 x 2.97 x 0.29 inches)
|153.9 x 75.9 x 7.9mm (6.06 x 2.89 x 0.31 inches)
|Weight
|174g (6.14 ounces)
|155g (5.47 ounces)
|158g (5.57 ounces)
|169g (5.96 ounces)
|Screen size
|5.8 inches (147.32mm)
|5.8 inches (147.32mm)
|6.0 inches
|5.5 inches (139.7mm)
|Screen resolution
|2,436 x 1,125 (458ppi)
|2,960 x 1,440 (570ppi)
|2,880 x 1,440 (537ppi)
|2,560 x 1,440 (534ppi)
|Screen type
|Super Retina OLED
|Quad HD+ AMOLED
|Quad HD+ FullVision P-OLED
|Quad HD Super LCD 5
|Battery
|Up to 21 hours talk time, 12 hours internet
|3,000mAh
|3,300mAh
|3,000mAh
|Internal storage
|64 / 256 GB
|64GB
|64GB
|64 / 128GB
|External storage
|None
|microSD
|microSD
|microSD
|Rear camera
|Dual cameras:
Wide-angle, 12MP, f/1.8
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4
|12MP, f/1.7
|16MP, f/1.6
|12MP, f/1.7, 1.4μm pixel size
|Front-facing camera
|7MP TrueDepth, f/2.2
|8MP
|5MP
|16MP, f/2.0
|Video capture
|4K at 60fps
|4K
|4K
|4K
|NFC
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Bluetooth
|v5.0
|v5.0
|v5.0
|v4.2
|SoC
|Apple A11 Bionic
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|CPU
|Not available
|2.3GHz octa-core
|2.45GHz octa-core
|2.45GHz octa-core
|GPU
|Not available
|Adreno 540
|Adreno 540
|Adreno 540
|RAM
|Not available
|4GB
|4GB
|4/6GB
|WiFi
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|Operating system
|iOS 11
|Android 7.0
|Android 7.1
|Android 7.1
|Notable features
|Face ID, new gyroscope and accelerometer, IP67 certified, wireless charging
|Iris scanning, fingerprint sensor, IP68 certified, wireless charging
|Fingerprint sensor, IP68 certified, wireless charging
|Fingerprint sensor, IP67 certified
