The iPhone X vs. the competition: Beautiful screens and more

It's been a decade since the first iPhone was introduced, so today's big announcement from Apple marks the occasion with an 'X.' However, the mobile scene has changed a lot since 2007, with rival companies like Samsung, LG and HTC releasing devices that can compete with the iPhone on power, features and design. We've sized up the new iPhone X against some of the more outstanding handsets out there, including a few with edge-to-edge screens like the LG V30. See how the X's specs compare now, and check back later this month to see how it holds up in our full review.