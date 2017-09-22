The Morning After: Friday, September 22nd 2017

No Atmos.

Apple TV 4K hands-on

The Ultra HD Apple TV is here, and it's everything Devindra Hardawar could ask for. Dolby Vision and HDR10 support are present and accounted for, while the remote has a subtle tweak to help users know if they're holding it the right way. We'll have a full review for you next week, but enjoy this taste if you're waiting to find an accessory for your new 4K TV.

Hail to the king.

Original Xbox's 'Duke' controller is returning for current platforms

Xbox designer Seamus Blackley has been building a near-perfect recreation of the 17-year-old Duke controller for peripheral company Hyperkin. We don't have a price or release date yet, but gamers with super-sized paws should keep an eye out for the return of a classic.

Maybe a Model 3 is the one for you.

On Sunday, Tesla's vehicle lineup will be smaller by one as it discontinues its cheapest Model S option, the Model S 75. That means the all-wheel-drive version -- the 75D -- will take its place as the low-end Model S sedan, currently listed at a starting price of $74,500.

Researchers claim it's the closest artificial material equivalent to a natural muscle.

Synthetic muscle breakthrough could lead to 'lifelike' robots

A breakthrough in soft robotics means scientists are now one step closer to creating lifelike machines. Researchers at Columbia Engineering have developed a 3D printed synthetic tissue that can act as active muscle. The material, which can push, pull, bend, and twist (thanks to its use of silicone rubber and ethanol-dispensing micro-bubbles) is also capable of carrying 1,000 times its own weight. Finally: Soft robots will be able to actually do things.

I'm not sure who will buy it.

Royole's 'personal cinema' headset carries a heavy premium

The personal cinema: A head-mounted display that lets you immerse yourself in a movie, blocking out the distractions of modern life. No matter if you're on a plane or train, you can pretend that you have your very own screening room. The latest entrant into that world is Royole, a company that doesn't have a storied history in consumer devices. It hopes to use its know-how to out-do rival headsets, like Avegant and Sony, which have both offered similar hardware in the past. But is a headset really the future of cinema?

Lots of space gym.

How Peggy Whitson stayed in shape aboard the ISS

Space is no place for battles of the bulge. That's why NASA insists on getting its astronauts into peak physical condition before sending them offworld. But aboard the ISS, in a living space the size of a football field, the human body will readily go to pot. So how did Peggy Whitson, the longest-orbiting astronaut in American history, manage an astonishing nine and a half months in microgravity without having her body and mind atrophy? She hit the astronaut gym.

