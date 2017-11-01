Tesla is still struggling to mass produce the Model 3

According to a third-quarter recap released last month, Tesla had delivered 220 Model 3 vehicles in the quarter up till then, meaning it only shipped two more since. The company cited battery module assembly line constraints in its Gigafactory 1 facility as a primary reason for the delay. Complex module design as well as Tesla's having to take over parts of the process previously managed by manufacturing systems suppliers contributed to the problems, according to the report.

Moving forward, Tesla expects to produce "5,000 Model 3 vehicles per week by late Q1 2018", adding that "our production growth rate is like a stepped exponential, so there can be large forward jumps from one week to the next." The new estimate is half the 10,000 weekly production estimate the company provided in the second quarter this year. Meanwhile, demand for the Model 3 keeps increasing, as "global net reservations... continued to grow significantly in Q3."

The company's other, more expensive cars, like the repeatedly delayed Model X and Model S, saw combined deliveries of 25,915 vehicles this quarter. That's an 18 percent growth from the last quarter and a 4.5 percent increase from the same quarter last year, which is hardly "exponential." Combined orders for the Model S and X broke records, according to the report, and Tesla opened 18 new store and service locations in Q3, bringing the number of total locations in the world to 318. The company also added 126 new Supercharger stations, and now there are more than 1,000 stations worldwide.

We'll learn more about Tesla's performance this quarter on the company's earnings call at 530pm ET today, so stay tuned.