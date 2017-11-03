The Morning After: Friday, November 3rd 2017

Do you even 4K?Xbox One X review

The Xbox One X has unprecedented power for a gaming console, but its $500 price may restrict its appeal to hardcore gamers. On the plus side, it offers more room for 4K or 60 fps gaming than the PS4 Pro and includes a 4K Blu-ray player. However, a lack of support for Dolby Vision HDR and unanswered questions about Microsoft's plans for Mixed Reality headset support leave a few holes in its argument.

Art and appliance.Samsung's 43-inch Frame TV is now available for $1,300

The 43-inch version of Samsung's 4K TV that can disguise itself as an art piece is now available on Samsung.com and from various retailers in the US. It's the latest entry in the Korean conglomerate's The Frame series, following the 55- and 65-inch versions' debut back in June. This one will set you back $1,300 -- definitely not cheap, but relatively more affordable than the biggest variant that will cost you $2,799.

That's one way to go.Someone at Twitter pulled the plug on @realDonaldTrump

An outgoing Twitter employee deactivated the President's Twitter account last night. For about 11 minutes.

How do you think it went?Apple Q4 2017 earnings

Before the iPhone X rolled out to customers today, Apple informed investors how things have been going for the previous quarter. It's hard to tell how the launch of the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus affected the company, but sales were up a bit from last year. Same for iPads and Macs, while the catch-all division that tracks Watch, AirPods and Apple TV sales took in $3.23 billion last quarter -- 36 percent more than the same period last year.

This is familiar.Cosmic rays reveal hidden cavities in Egypt's Great Pyramid

We know how this works, we've seen Stargate like a hundred times.

Is this the future of FMV?Live-action drama 'Erica' blurs the line between game and interactive movie

Flavourworks PS4 game Erica uses live-action footage for an interactive experience unlike most. There are tons of objects to investigate, and players can expect to make choices or selections every 15 seconds or so.

'Black Mirror' has new competition.CBS is bringing back 'The Twilight Zone' on All Access

Now that Star Trek Discovery is rolling, CBS is reaching into the vault to relaunch another classic on its subscription streaming service. Execs revealed that a Twilight Zone show is on the way, and rumors indicate it will be made by Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw Productions (Get Out).

Oreo taste test.Samsung wants you to beta test the next Galaxy phone's software

Before Samsung releases Android Oreo for its current (and future) Galaxy devices, it's looking for a few brave souls to test it out. The next version of TouchWiz, oops, we mean Samsung Experience 9.0 is available to select Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus owners in a few countries -- click through to get educated on all of the requirements.

