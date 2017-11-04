The Morning After: Weekend Edition

It will take some getting used to.iPhone X review

Hello new iPhone, goodbye home button and TouchID. The iPhone X ditches some familiar conventions in favor of its nearly all-screen (minus the notch for that TrueDepth camera -- check out the teardown here) style. Of course, that adds a bigger screen in an easily-pocketable frame, plus the slick new FaceID features. Take a minute and find out why our Senior Mobile Editor Chris Velazco says "it provides a strong foundation for the iPhones of tomorrow to build on."

After several people, including House of Cards crew members, accused Kevin Spacey of sexual harassment and assault, Netflix and HoC producer Media Rights Capital responded late Friday night. Netflix announced it would not be involved in "any further production" of the show that includes him, and said it would not release a movie, Gore, that he starred in and produced. MRC said Spacey is suspended effective immediately, and that it "will continue to evaluate a creative path forward for the program during the hiatus."

Blizzcon 2017 is underway, and we've learned that Overwatch will expand soon with a new healer, Moira, and a new theme park-styled map, Blizzard World. Moira's style blends aspects of Mercy, Zenyatta and Reaper, while her ultimate is a linear beam that simultaneously damages enemies and heals allies if they fall in its path. The Overwatch World Cup continues this afternoon with the final four teams facing off -- catch the live stream starting at 12:30 PM ET.

Twitter's Safety team published a new version of its rules to explain what can get you banned. Updates include further clarification of what Twitter considers abusive behavior, self-harm, spam and graphic violence/adult content. For example "Twitter allows some forms of graphic violence and/or adult content in Tweets marked as containing sensitive media. However, you may not use such content in your profile or header images." On November 22nd, it will release new policies around violent groups, hateful imagery, and abusive usernames.

