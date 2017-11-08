Google's Voice Experiments harness the power of Assistant

Google already has technological showcases for Chrome, neural networks and other technologies, so why not demonstrate what Assistant can do? Sure enough, it's doing just that. Its newly launched Voice Experiments site highlights projects that use Assistant tools (such as Actions on Google) to perform odd feats using only the AI companion. Google's own MixLab lets you create music just by making requests. Mystery Animal lets you play the classic "guess what I am" game. Story Speaker lets you tell tales you've written in Google Docs. And then there's Meme Buddy -- you can create dank memes in a matter of seconds just by describing them.