Netgear's smart security light alerts you of unwanted guests

There's even the option to switch to red light mode, which should scare the wits out of unwanted guests. And, if you own Arlo's existing cameras, you can sync them with the smart light to create a smart home security network. That way, they can be set-up to trigger recordings, switch on additional lights, and IFTTT-enabled smart locks -- turning your home into an impenetrable smart fortress. The IFTTT tag (which is basically a connective system for web-facing services) also means the light works with Amazon's Echo speakers and Google Home.

There's no word on the Arlo Security Light's price, so we can't say for sure whether it's more affordable than its closest rivals: The $200 Wink security bundle and the $249 Ring Floodlight Cam. But, you will have to fork out an extra $80 for a separate solar panel if you don't want to rely on the rechargeable batteries that come out of the box.

The Arlo Security Light will arrive in the US in the first half of 2018.