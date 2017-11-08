Video game voice actors gain bonus payments with new contract

The notable feature in the three-year Interactive Media Video Game Agreement is a new bonus structure, which gives performers extra payments based on sessions worked. The bonus payments begin with an additional $75 and can add up to $2,100 after ten sessions.

In addition, the new transparency rules are seen as a way to enhance the bargaining power of voice actors. As part of the agreement, video game companies will have to disclose the code name of a project, its genre, whether the game is based on previously published intellectual property, and whether the performer is reprising a prior role.

Members must also be notified of unusual terminology in a game (including profanity or racial slurs), whether there will be sexual or violent content, and if vocal stunts will be required. But, SAG-AFTRA still hasn't come to an agreement on the issue of vocal stress. The contract will come into effect on November 8th.