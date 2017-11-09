'Star Trek: Discovery' season one resumes January 7th

Star Trek: Discovery is doing pretty well, it seems, with CBS All Access bringing in record numbers of subscribers. In fact, the network has given the go-ahead for a second season of the latest Star Trek series. According to a report over at Deadline, CBS has set a premiere date for the second half of the first season, unofficially known as "Chapter 2," with the tenth episode, "Despite Yourself" to air on January 7th of next year, with a Season One finale set for February 11th.