The Morning After: Friday, November 10th 2017

The company later decided to offer free upgrades after public blowback.

Logitech will brick all Harmony Link devices in March



Bricking a device, which usually happens during firmware updates gone wrong, is never a good thing. It's even worse when companies do it to their devices intentionally. According to emails received by users, Logitech will be bricking all Harmony Link devices via a firmware update as of March 16th, 2018. This is pretty shitty, but fortunately there's a happy ending to it all: Logitch says it will give all Harmony Link owners the newer Harmony Hub free of charge. Previously, the company said it would only do so if a Link device was still under warranty.



The free ride didn't get off to a good start.

Las Vegas' self-driving bus crashes in first hour of service



Las Vegas' self-driving shuttle service marked its return by getting into a minor collision. Navya's autonomous electric vehicle shuffles at around 15MPH on a 0.6 mile circuit in the downtown Fremont East district. But just an hour into its year-long trial (which follows a successful stint in January), the shuttle was hit by a delivery truck that was backing up.

The power was inside you, all along.

Matrix PowerWatch hands-on: the promise of a world without chargers



When Matrix co-founder Douglas Tham handed Cherlynn Low her PowerWatch review unit, she had to fight the instinct to ask for a charger. This wearable gets energy by converting your body heat into electricity. The self-proclaimed energy-harvesting company is finally ready to ship PowerWatches to the early adopters who backed its Indiegogo campaign. Our Reviews Editor spent some time with this first-generation watch in all its chunky, rugged glory and found its potential rather compelling.

It also makes Siri a better listener.

Apple pushes out iOS 11.1.1 to fix annoying autocorrect bug



I think all autocorrect bugs are annoying.



Nine years later...The long wait for a 1,000MPH car



The Bloodhound project was first announced at London's Science Museum back in 2008, when pilot Andy Green and project director Richard Noble explained their "three-year mission" to build a car that could break the world land-speed record and reach a dizzying 1,000MPH (1,609KM/H).

Noble, a Scottish entrepreneur and qualified pilot, had held the land-speed record between 1983 and 1997 with the jet-propelled Thrust2. He relinquished his driving duties shortly after and became project director for the Thrust SSC. Back in 2008, Noble and Green hoped that a new car and record attempt, which the public could easily follow through blog posts and update videos, would show how exciting the industry can be -- but it's been a very long almost-decade. We take a closer look.



But wait, there's more...