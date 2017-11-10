Show More Results

The Morning After: Friday, November 10th 2017

Mat Smith
Hey, good morning!

This morning, there's the wearable powered by you, a land-speed record test that was a long time coming and the very best laptops for that special someone.

The company later decided to offer free upgrades after public blowback.
Logitech will brick all Harmony Link devices in March

Bricking a device, which usually happens during firmware updates gone wrong, is never a good thing. It's even worse when companies do it to their devices intentionally. According to emails received by users, Logitech will be bricking all Harmony Link devices via a firmware update as of March 16th, 2018. This is pretty shitty, but fortunately there's a happy ending to it all: Logitch says it will give all Harmony Link owners the newer Harmony Hub free of charge. Previously, the company said it would only do so if a Link device was still under warranty.

The free ride didn't get off to a good start.
Las Vegas' self-driving bus crashes in first hour of service

Las Vegas' self-driving shuttle service marked its return by getting into a minor collision. Navya's autonomous electric vehicle shuffles at around 15MPH on a 0.6 mile circuit in the downtown Fremont East district. But just an hour into its year-long trial (which follows a successful stint in January), the shuttle was hit by a delivery truck that was backing up.

The power was inside you, all along.
Matrix PowerWatch hands-on: the promise of a world without chargers

When Matrix co-founder Douglas Tham handed Cherlynn Low her PowerWatch review unit, she had to fight the instinct to ask for a charger. This wearable gets energy by converting your body heat into electricity. The self-proclaimed energy-harvesting company is finally ready to ship PowerWatches to the early adopters who backed its Indiegogo campaign. Our Reviews Editor spent some time with this first-generation watch in all its chunky, rugged glory and found its potential rather compelling.

It also makes Siri a better listener.
Apple pushes out iOS 11.1.1 to fix annoying autocorrect bug

I think all autocorrect bugs are annoying.

Nine years later...The long wait for a 1,000MPH car

The Bloodhound project was first announced at London's Science Museum back in 2008, when pilot Andy Green and project director Richard Noble explained their "three-year mission" to build a car that could break the world land-speed record and reach a dizzying 1,000MPH (1,609KM/H).

Noble, a Scottish entrepreneur and qualified pilot, had held the land-speed record between 1983 and 1997 with the jet-propelled Thrust2. He relinquished his driving duties shortly after and became project director for the Thrust SSC. Back in 2008, Noble and Green hoped that a new car and record attempt, which the public could easily follow through blog posts and update videos, would show how exciting the industry can be -- but it's been a very long almost-decade. We take a closer look.

