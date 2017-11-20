LeBron James is making a high school basketball series for YouTube

The series should be available on Red sometime in 2018.

While this probably won't be the documentary about LeBron James that some might hope for, it could be effective at reeling people in. Rival services like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix have lately used sports documentaries as a way to expand their audiences, and this might do the trick if shows about Katy Perry and Tinder won't scratch the itch. With that said, this is one show. YouTube may need to step up the pace when its competitors already have multiple shows either available or in the works.