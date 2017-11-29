Shopify’s Arrive app tracks your online orders on a live map

Once set up, Arrive displays your order receipts and shows you live map updates (so you can trace the progress of a parcel like you would an Uber ride). You can also set up push notifications and contact carriers, if a hitch should arise.

We've seen this type of thing before. On iOS alone, Arrive will have to scrap with several rivals, chief among them Slice: A Rakuten-owned app that essentially boasts the same functions as Shopify's newcomer. (And who can forget USPS' bizarre Christmas tree ornament, which had you gawking at a bauble for delivery updates). If there's one thing that may set Arrive apart from its competitors, it's privacy. While Slice is reportedly mining data for consumer insights, Shopify claims it will only use your info to improve the in-app experience.

Neither is this Shopify's first app for shopaholics -- around this time last year, it launched the Frenzy app for flash sales. It seems the company is making good use of its downtime from powering Facebook and Instagram's shopping tools. Now all it's lacking is a digital shopping assistant.