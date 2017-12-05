Netflix is letting adults in on choose-your-own-adventure shows

Less forward-thinking auteurs will likely bemoan the format, which has been kicking around with little success for years. Other "branched narratives" (as Netflix likes to call them) include Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile.

And if the new series is successful, who knows? Maybe, Netflix will start adding interactive elements to future seasons of existing "grown-up" shows. Because, who doesn't want to decide Queen Elizabeth II's fate in The Crown, right? Wait, that's a bad example. Targeting who Frank Castle picks off in The Punisher would make more sense. Either way, Netflix has deep enough pockets to go nuts with its new fave fad in 2018.