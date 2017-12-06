Netflix locks down ‘Stranger Things’ producer for future series

In addition to executive producing Netflix's retro horror show, Levy has directed and produced the Night at the Museum films and produced last year's lauded sci-fi hit Arrival. His acquisition follows Netflix's deal to bring acclaimed showrunner Shonda Rhimes to the streaming network for similarly undisclosed terms.

Though Netflix secured long-running successes like Orange is the New Black for the near future, it's hungry for more hits. Especially since the network has had to jettison stars Kevin Spacey and Danny Masterson following sexual harassment and rape allegations, respectively.