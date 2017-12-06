Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 doubles down on cameras and AI

The next-generation mobile processor that you'll most likely find in many of next year's major flagships is here. At its second annual tech summit today, Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon 845, which is its latest "premium" mobile CPU. The chipset will retain the same 10nm footprint as its predecessor, but feature revamped architecture that brings about new features like 4K HDR video capture on smartphones and improved AI processing. That's in addition to the typical performance and power-consumption upgrades from last year's chip.
The Snapdragon 845 will feature an Adreno 630 graphics processor and Qualcomm's Spectra 280 image signal processor (ISP) which we previewed last year.
The first devices to pack Snapdragon 845 will arrive in early 2018, and we're learning more about what the new chip can do from the event.
This story is developing...