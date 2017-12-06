Tesla’s Model 3 patch adds futuristic features like an FM radio

Tesla's latest update for the Model 3 adds an FM radio and a tripometer. Let that sink in for a bit. Sure, plenty of cars don't have CD players anymore, but a radio is pretty standard equipment. Same goes for the tripometer. Actually, the tripometer missing is a little more egregious than the radio. Typically, the tripometer is used to measure how far you can go on a tank of gas, or, in the Model 3's case, a full charge. This is the sort of thing that illustrates Tesla was in such a rush to get the hardware out the door that it overlooked everyday features we take for granted.
Now, it's highly unlikely anyone actually missed the FM radio, but the tripometer feels like a strange omission. Inside EVs reports that this is why early videos of the Model 3 have disappeared from the internet. Employees were among the first to take delivery of the vehicles, and the publication says that Tesla didn't want footage of "unfinished" vehicles floating around online.
The update also adds software to monitor tire air pressure, the easy entry and exit option from the Model S and Model X, and an app for monitoring energy consumption. Hopefully as Tesla ramps up Model 3 production -- only 222 were delivered as of November 1st, with nearly 455,000 to go -- by the time the $35,000 EV ships to customers patches like this won't be necessary.