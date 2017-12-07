Hilton plans to offer a smart hotel room system next year

The Hilton Honors app will let you manage your stay from check-in to check-out. You can already check in, choose a room and open your door with an app-based digital key. Hilton will add smart home tech to each room, too, including smart lights, motorized blinds and smart thermostats - all controlled from your phone. It also sounds like you'll be able to connect your own streaming media like Netflix to the systems, as well. Future plans include adding voice commands for room controls, plus a way to upload and display your own artwork. Hilton will also allow you to set preferences via your Hilton Honors profile to customize your room with smart home-like scenes. Moving to an app platform lets Hilton update new features on the fly, without having to the replace traditional remote controls in use now.