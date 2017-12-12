Marvel's 'The Punisher' renewed for second season on Netflix

Almost a month after Netflix released the first season of The Punisher, the network has officially renewed it for a second. As usual for a first announcement, there's no hint at a release date or what's in store for violent vigilante Frank Castle whenever it drops. But clearly Netflix wants to keep the superhero train running after the highly-anticipated Defenders series flopped.
Time to reload. #ThePunisher Season 2 is coming. pic.twitter.com/J76ksLfDqx— The Punisher (@ThePunisher) December 12, 2017
Other networks have scooped up and put out other superhero shows in the last few months, including Marvel's Runaways on Hulu. Not that Netflix should worry about losing its lead, with a second season of the hit series Jessica Jones out next March and a spin-off of Riverdale based on teen witch Sabrina Spellman coming someday. But fleshing out its shared Marvel universe has been a valuable draw for the streaming provider: Only the CW's "Arrowverse" and its crossover events have rivaled Netflix's connected shows.