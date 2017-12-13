Apple invests $390 million into Face ID and AirPod tech

For its part, Apple has committed to buying ten times more VCSEL components in the latter part of its fiscal 2017 than "were previously manufactured worldwide over a similar time period," according to the tech juggernaut. While ambiguous, this gives a few hints that Apple is investing to meet demand for two of its newest products. It also more or less confirms the rumors that Apple had issues meeting demand for iPhone X's Face ID parts.

The first time Apple opened the AMF checkbook it was for a $200 million investment in Gorilla Glass maker Corning this past May.