The Morning After: Weekend Edition

AFK 4EVARIP, AOL Instant Messenger

We hope your last away message was a good one.

Industrial espionage 101.'Jacobs letter' unsealed, accuses Uber of spying, hacking

Bugging, hacking and using burner phones are just part of what Uber was allegedly up to under former CEO Travis Kalanick.

Very handy.Google Maps will tell you when to get off the bus or train

A mass transit feature for Google Maps will make sure you don't miss your stop.

Congratulations, you're a bitcoin miner!Bad Password: As online ads fail, sites mine cryptocurrency

The always-sketchy, ever-scammy, and terminally exploitative online ad industry is starting to get replaced in favor of cryptocurrency mining -- the nonconsensual use of a website visitor's computer to make more imaginary coins.

The wisdom of the crowd mostly pays off.Eve V review

This 11-person startup left design decisions for their convertible laptop up to the community, and according to Chris Velazco, it looks like that was an excellent idea. It's not perfect, but the Eve V is a surprisingly worthy Surface Pro competitor.

