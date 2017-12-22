Sony recruits Khalid for its next VR music event

Google and Samsung have been adding tons of virtual music experiences, both live and pre-recorded, to their respective line-ups this year. So where does that leave Sony? You'd think a corporation that straddles both industries would be the most likely to gain a monopoly on the burgeoning VR music space. Well, it's not for want of trying. The company kicked off its 'Lost in Music' VR campaign at the onset of the year, courtesy of an immersive music video collaboration with The Chainsmokers. Now, as 2017 draws to a close, it's leveraging its label roster once more for an upcoming partnership with pop hitmaker Khalid.