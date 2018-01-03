ASUS will use routers you already own for a mesh WiFi setup

Since you're using routers that you already own to create a mesh network, you can decide which one is the primary and which will act as nodes. You simply find the router with the best capabilities, drop it in a central location, then use the built-in software to configure the network. AiMesh is available as a free firmware update, which adds support for the protocol to your router. Currently, the ASUS RT-AC68U, RT-AC86U, RT-AC88U and the RT-AC3100 routers can handle the update, with a couple more in beta testing. The company plans to roll out updates for even more of its routers later this year, including it's new mesh-centric Lyra system.