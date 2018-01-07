Sprint CEO to join Uber's board of directors

Uber is still looking for both an independent chairman and three independent directors.

It's not completely surprising that Claure would grab a spot on Uber's board. As the head of Sprint, he's arguably SoftBank's most prominent American executive. However, it also raises the possibility of further collaboration between Uber and one of the largest American carriers. Sprint has preloaded Uber's app in the past, and it wouldn't be out of the question to see more tie-ins or policy decisions that serve Sprint's interests.