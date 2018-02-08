Top female player wins Olympics-backed 'StarCraft 2' tournament

Scarlett plays for Team Expert in Canada and has been lauded for her success -- even making the Guinness World Records as the highest-earning female player back in 2016, and has earned over $200,000 in winnings over her career, Polygon noted. Her victory at IEM is additionally notable given she was the only woman to compete this year.

Wouldn't be the winter olympics without a Canadian victory \ o / — Sasha (@onfireScarlett) February 7, 2018

The news comes days after rumors that the Overwatch League may sign its first female player -- none other than Geguri, the South Korean player who squashed claims of cheating by dominating her accuser in a 1v1 Overwatch duel back in 2016.