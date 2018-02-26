Fiat Chrysler reportedly phasing out diesel passenger cars by 2022

According to the site's sources, the carmaker has a four-year plan — set to reveal on June 1st — to phase out diesel in all its cars, including Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Maserati, Alfa Romeo and Fiat. FCA isn't the first car company to deal with diesel emissions issues, of course. Volkswagen pled guilty to US charges of cheating on emissions tests, with a $4.3 billion penalty. Mercedes' maker Daimler has been accused of installing software to fool testing machines as well. As noted by the Financial Times, Toyota and Porsche also have plans to dump diesel models from their respective lineups as costs climb for making diesel engines that pass emissions tests.