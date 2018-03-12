Huawei’s budget-friendly Honor View 10 ships March 23rd

The View 10 has two colors to choose from, a light blue and solid black. You'll get a free case and a set of white earbuds, too. Like Huawei's fancier Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro, the View 10 uses a Kirin 970 chipset which power's the company's AI. It also uses a 5.99-inch LCD screen with slim bezels; not quite a full-screen phone, but pretty close. The 16-megapixel color camera has a 20MP monochrome companion, though they both jut out of the phone back iPhone-style.